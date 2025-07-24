Faith, music and community unite at Gospelfest

Award-winning gospel artist Dr. Frozene Lott Hayes is the headliner at this year’s free Gospelfest event at Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago. The music festival takes place indoors from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 27.

“This joyous celebration is a true blessing for our community,” Forest Preserves Commissioner Mary Ross Cunningham, said. “Gospelfest uplifts the spirit, celebrates culture and shows the power of faith and unity.”

Hayes delivers powerful performances rooted in traditional gospel and personal testimony, according to event coordinators. With a career spanning decades, her voice has reached national TV audiences, earned multiple music awards and inspired communities through both ministry and service. Her music uplifts, her message resonates and her presence leaves a lasting impact.

An ordained associate minister at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Nashville, Hayes shares her faith through music and ministry. Her latest single, “Build Bridges Instead of Walls,” featuring Kevin McKinley, debuted this year. In 2023, she was named Traditional Artist by Gospel Music City-Nashville and honored as National Gospel Soloist of the Year by the Maryland State Arts Council.

The Greenbelt Cultural Center is located at 1215 Green Bay Road in North Chicago. Admission and parking are free. All ages are welcome. Concertgoers can bring food or buy food from a local vendor.

An array of musical groups will perform at Gospelfest that runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 27. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

Other performers are Rose & Co., Light of the World, Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church and Tara Pipes.

“This event brings people together through music and culture,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “It’s a great way for families to connect and enjoy an inspiring performance.”

For more information about Gospelfest, visit LCFPD.org/gospelfest or call 847-968-3477. For information about other summer events at the Lake County Forest Preserves, visit LCFPD.org or call 847-367-6640.