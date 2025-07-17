Kristen Neveu’s artwork on exhibit at Lake Villa District Library

Kristen Neveu, known for her mixed media collages created with paint and salvaged materials, is the featured artist for July and August at the Lake Villa District Library in Lindenhurst.

Inspired by nature and the passage of time, Neveu’s work explores themes of loss and accumulation.

“I tell a story with each of my paintings,” Neveu said in a news release. “I strive to provide hope and solace in the outcome.”

Neveu will give a presentation at 1 p.m. July 18. She will discuss the pieces on display and share examples of her sculpture work. She will demonstrate her creative process and explain how storytelling informs her collages and found object assemblages.

To register for the event, visit www.lvdl.org/attend-a-program or call 847-245-5115.

The Featured Artist exhibit is located in the main level lobby of the library and highlights the work of local artists on a rotating basis.