Mundelein to host parade July 6

MUNDELEIN – The 2025 Mundelein Community Days Parade will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6.

The 1.1-mile parade begins at Mundelein High School, 1350 W. Hawley St., and will proceed east on Hawley Street, south on Seymour Avenue, east on Hammond Street and conclude at Village Hall, 300 Plaza Circle.

This year’s performers include the Jesse White Tumblers, Chicago Metro Brass Ensemble, Big City Dixieland Band, Midwest Pipe & Drum, Uncle Sam Stiltwalker, Lake County Mounted Posse, Procession Brass, Tebala Motor Patrol, Whistles on Wheels & Juggler, Blooze Brothers, Celebration Brass, Sam & The Giant Wheel, Medinah Shriners Patrol, Antioch Brass Quintet and Lake County Shrine Club.

Visit mundelein.org/573/Parade for details and a full list of participants.