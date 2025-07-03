Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation on July 7

ANTIOCH – The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Terry Mondy, creation science educator, lecturer, researcher and author, on Monday, July 7.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m. and there will be a Q&A at 8 p.m.

The free event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Mondy will discuss the growing movement among some Christian intellectuals to dismiss the currently accepted young Earth six-day creation model.

These academics want to replace it with “Progressive (evolutionary) Creation,” which teaches that Adam and Eve were not real people, that the global flood of Noah is “pure fantasy” and that contemporary science strongly supports an old Earth and universe, according to the news release.

Come and learn from Mondy why this threat to Christian thinking is real and what can be done to counteract this unbiblical movement, according to the release.

For more information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.