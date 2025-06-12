Summer reading program sees record participation

“Once Upon A Story,” Lake Villa District Library’s 2025 Summer Reading Program, kicked off on June 2, and within just one week, nearly 2,400 people have registered. (Photo provided by Lake Villa Library District Library)

LINDENHURST – “Once Upon A Story,” the Lake Villa District Library’s 2025 summer reading program, kicked off June 2, and within only one week, nearly 2,400 people have registered.

What’s the draw? The chance to win prizes by simply setting aside time to read every day.

The goal of the summer reading program is to encourage students to read during time off from school and help prevent the “summer slide.”

LVDL takes it a step further by offering a fun, interactive experience designed to make reading enjoyable for all ages.

“Research shows that elementary-age students can lose one to two months of skills over the summer if they aren’t regularly reading,” library director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “By participating in our summer program, kids are encouraged to read throughout the summer and will, hopefully, return to school better prepared and ready to learn.”

Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Adults can participate, too! There are opportunities to win great prizes simply by reading every day. Plus, reading aloud to someone – or being read to – counts as participation.

“Once Upon A Story” runs through Aug. 10. Visit www.lvdl.org for details.

Summer reading program prizes are generously provided by the LVDL Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.