Gift honors lifelong love of nature, supports restoration

LIBERTYVILLE – Nature always was in the picture for Paula Lillard and her late husband, John. Their childhoods were shaped by winding creeks and the quiet company of trees. The woods served as their playground.

When it came time to raise their five daughters, they chose homes where the untamed beauty of nature was just outside the door.

“The outdoors has always been central to our lives,” Paula Lillard said in a news release. “We both understood that the human spirit thrives in nature.”

Married for 70 years, they passed that passion down through generations. With nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, their love for the land likely will continue to grow for years to come.

Before he died just over a year ago, John left Paula notes outlining the causes he cared about most. At the top of the list was protecting the land they both loved.

That guidance – and their shared devotion to the outdoors – is why Paula Lillard is donating $1.02 million to the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves.

The gift will fund an endowment for long-term land management at Middlefork Savanna in Lake Forest, Oriole Grove Forest Preserve in Lake Bluff and nearby properties cared for by the Lake Forest Open Lands Association. An endowment is a fund in which the original gift is invested and the earnings are used to support an organization’s mission. The donation supports the Forest Preserves’ Every Acre Strong campaign.

John Lillard, co-founder of Wintrust Financial Corporation, served as a longtime leader and life director at LFOLA. He believed deeply in the power of public-private partnerships to protect open spaces.

The new endowment is unusual in that it benefits both LFOLA and the Forest Preserves. Seventy percent of the funds will go toward restoring 772 acres of forest preserve land, with the rest supporting stewardship of LFOLA’s 314 acres. The focus will be on managing invasive species including buckthorn and promoting ecological resilience.

“This endowment is a game-changer,” said Ryan London, LFOLA president and CEO. “It ensures conservation isn’t just a one-time effort, but a lasting commitment. This partnership reinforces our commitment to preserving the area’s natural landscapes.”

The Lillard’s daughter Paula Preschlack, who now serves on LFOLA’s board, grew up in a home adjacent to what is now Middlefork Savanna.

“We spent our days riding ponies, exploring the woods and letting our imaginations grow,” she said.

She remembers her father out in the yard with a chainsaw, clearing buckthorn by hand.

“He believed in restoring nature – one tree at a time,” she said.

“Growing up surrounded by prairies, open skies and towering oak trees, I came to realize just how spectacular this landscape is,” Preschlack said. “It’s not just beautiful, it’s inspiring. And it’s right here for all of us to cherish.”