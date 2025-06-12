Anti-Trump protest planned in Gurnee

Protesters cross Sycamore Road at Barber Greene Road Saturday, April 19, 2025, during a “No Kings” rally and march in DeKalb. The group was protesting what they’ve argued is the unlawful and harmful federal policies of President Donald Trump and his administration. (Mark Busch)

GURNEE – A No Kings rally is planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 14, at the southwest corner of Hunt Club Road and Grand Avenue in Gurnee.

The event is being organized by Indivisible Western Lake County in conjunction with Lake County Dems and NE Lake County Indivisible.

No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance taking place on Flag Day. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, people will be taking action to reject authoritarianism and show the world what democracy really looks like.

The group contends that the flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to the people. Organizers said the purpose is to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.