Lake County Forest Preserves announce summer concert series

Summer concerts are returning to Independence Grove Forest Preserve this summer. (Photo provided by the Lake County Forest Preserve District)

LIBERTYVILLE – Get ready for a summer filled with music, nature and good vibes.

The popular Concerts in the Plaza series returns to Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville, bringing live outdoor performances to Millennia Plaza, set against the backdrop of a 129-acre lake. Concerts run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 10 through Aug. 5.

This year’s lineup blends local favorites and crowd-pleasing tribute acts, from Beatles and Steely Dan cover bands to 1990s hits, country, reggae, blues and more. Whether you’re dancing, picnicking or just soaking up the sunset, there’s a lineup for everyone. This year’s concerts are supported by North Shore Gas (platinum sponsor), Libertyville Bank and Trust (bronze sponsor) and the Lake County Journal (media sponsor).

“There’s nothing quite like live music surrounded by nature,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “Concerts in the Plaza bring families and friends together in one of the most beautiful settings in Lake County.”

June 10, The Wayouts: Dedicated exclusively to garage rock hits from the 1960s, The Wayouts deliver an authentic revival of rock ’n’ roll’s first generation with hits from The Kinks, The Animals, The Troggs, The Monkees, The Rascals and more. Veterans of the Chicago music scene, they have diverse musical resumes.

June 17, Brooklyn Charmers: A Steely Dan tribute band comprised of some of Chicago’s top players. With masterful precision and obsessive dedication to the music, Brooklyn Charmers injects a new energy into the beloved catalogue, bridging the gap between new and lifelong fans.

June 24, How Rude!: The band brings the best of the 1990s to life with its high-energy, nostalgia-filled performance, mixing everything from grunge to pop. Relive the era with iconic slap bracelets, parting your hair down the middle and rocking those classic overalls, flannel shirts and platform shoes.

July 1, Mackenzie O’Brien and Band: The hottest young country band in the area boasts a lineup of full-time musicians and is led by the captivating talent known as Chicago’s new country queen. The band covers music from contemporary country stars such as Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, as well as classics from legends including Dolly Parton and Waylon Jennings.

July 8, Gizzae: The acclaimed reggae band blends diverse musical experiences from its global members. For more than 35 years, they’ve won Grammys and Chicago Music Awards, sharing stages with icons such as The Rolling Stones and Ziggy Marley. Their shows feature energetic guitar solos and mesmerizing keyboards, ensuring good vibes and moving rhythms for all.

July 15, American English: The band has been named the best Beatles tribute band of our time. It was voted No. 1 in soundalike contests at The Fest for Beatles Fans for three consecutive years. Their demand here and abroad, coupled with their fan base, anchor them in larger venues and theaters worldwide.

July 22, Peach Jam: A tribute to the iconic music of the legendary Allman Brothers Band. Let the tunes whisk you away to the Fillmore East, the historic music venue nestled in the heart of New York City, where the Allman Brothers Band frequently played. Expect a fusion of blues, rock, jazz and country to create a distinctive sound that’s both powerful and heartfelt.

July 29, Soul Sacrifice: The Santana tribute band is known for delivering a top-notch experience, earning a strong following among fans. From Woodstock in 1969 to today, the band performs a mix of classic tunes, lively rhythms, electrifying guitar solos and authentic Latin percussion. With hits such as “Black Magic Woman,” “Oye Como Va” and “Smooth,” the high-energy band keeps the crowd moving from beginning to end.

Aug. 5, Mississippi Heat: Led by Chicago Hall of Fame harmonica master and songwriter Pierre Lacocque, Mississippi Heat stands as a world-class Chicago blues band. The band describes its style as “traditional blues with a unique sound.” It presents a blend of fresh innovative musical concepts while remaining rooted in vintage blues traditions.

There are no rain dates.

Entrance is $10 a car after 4:30 p.m. on event nights. Pricing includes drop-offs. Cash or credit card are accepted. Vehicle entrance fees support Every Acre Strong: The Community Campaign for Lake County Forest Preserves.

For your safety and as a courtesy to preserve neighbors, please park only in preserve lots. Cars will be turned away when parking lots are full.

For concert reminders, weather updates or to learn if a concert has been canceled, call 847-968-3499. There is no rescheduling if a concert is canceled.

Concerts are open to all ages and held at the preserve’s outdoor amphitheater overlooking a 129-acre lake. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Arrive early to secure your spot. Pack a picnic or buy a light dinner, snack or beverage from the preserve’s walk-up cafe or the Beer Garden at Independence Grove.

To make your concert outing more memorable, call 847-968-3499 to reserve a pontoon boat for groups of up to six.

If you are interested in learning about concert sponsorship opportunities, call the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves at 847-968-3434.