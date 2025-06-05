Gurnee to groove to Sounds of Summer Concert series

In this file photo, Jim and Barbie Lennon of Racine, Wis., along with Barbie's father, Alan Zimmer of Gurnee, dance to the song, "Twist and Shout" performed by the Beatles tribute band, "American English," during the Sounds of Summer free concert series July 9, 2015, at the Viking Park Bandshell in Gurnee. (Candace H)

GURNEE – All summer long, the Gurnee Park District will host free events for all ages.

The annual Sounds of Summer Concert series is brought to the community in partnership with the village of Gurnee.

“Gurnee Park District and the village of Gurnee come together with a commitment to foster a sense of community through a variety of engaging summer events,” Mayor Tom Hood said in a news release.

All concerts are at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Should there be a furry, four-legged family member that would like to attend, the Gurnee Park District asks that dogs are well-behaved and always remain on a leash.

The 2025 Sounds of Summer Concert schedule:

• June 12: 7 p.m. Boy Band Night

• June 17: 10:30 a.m. Little Miss Anne (children’s concert)

• June 26: 7 p.m. Billy Elton

• July 10: 7 p.m. Disco Circus

• July 22: 10:30 a.m. Scribble Monster (children’s concert)

• July 24: 7 p.m. Are You Ready For It?

• Aug. 4: 7 p.m. Fortunate Sons

• Aug. 19: 10:30 a.m. Nanny Nikki (children’s concert)