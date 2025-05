Record-breaking Wrath of Rakshasa to open May 31 at Great Ameria

The wait is almost over! Six Flags Great America is preparing to unleash the all-new Wrath of Rakshasa dive coaster on May 31. (Courtesy of Six Flags Great America)

GURNEE – The wait is almost over! Six Flags Great America is preparing to unleash the new Wrath of Rakshasa dive coaster May 31.

With its commanding presence 180 feet above the park, Wrath of Rakshasa ushers in new world records for the dive roller coaster.

Located in the County Fair area of the park, guests will experience The Ornelas Brothers’ traveling exhibition: The Wrath of Rakshasa, an unusual collection of artifacts surrounding the legendary demon.

As Rakshasa is unleashed and shape-shifts into the massive roller coaster, riders will fear the wrath on floorless trains with seven-across seating, climbing to a staggering height of 180 feet. They’re then left hanging precariously over the edge for three seconds before encountering a 171-foot, 96-degree initial drop – the steepest on a dive coaster.

Flying through five inversions – the most ever on a dive coaster – Wrath of Rakshasa reaches speeds of 67 mph along its 3,239 feet of tubular steel track.

Exclusive ride for charity

Six Flags Great America is proud to partner with United Way of Lake County for an exclusive Wrath of Rakshasa fundraising ride event June 7. United Way of Lake County mobilizes the Lake County community to action so all can thrive by helping young people realize their full potential and addressing urgent needs today for a better tomorrow.

During the private event, guests will have unlimited access to Wrath of Rakshasa, Demon and The Lobster from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., a catered meal and special-edition souvenir. A limited number of tickets will be available for $125 each with all proceeds going directly to United Way of Lake County. Guests can buy tickets online before they sell out.

Ride all season

Season pass holders can enjoy a summer full of rides on Wrath of Rakshasa. The Silver Pass includes admission to Six Flags Great America through Labor Day, free general parking and in-park discounts. Block out dates apply. Visit sixflags.com/greatamerica to buy a Silver Pass.

For more information on Wrath of Rakshasa, park operating hours, season passes and more, follow Six Flags Great America on Facebook, X and Instagram.