Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation on June 2

ANTIOCH – The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Dr. Randy Guliuzza from the Institute for Creation Research, who will share “A Theory of Biological Design: Bringing an Overdue Revolution to Biology,” on June 2.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m. and there will be a Q&A at 8 p.m.

Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

A theory of biological design is a clear, profoundly different and true replacement framework for interpreting biological phenomena that’s principally creature-focused and assumes biological functions are best explained by engineering principles.

Thus, a TOBD is deliberately not putting a creationist spin on Darwinism or only identifying the abundant flaws in evolution.

For more information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.