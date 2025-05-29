From Cicadas to Superpowers: Cracking open creativity with 2 new craft beers

The Lake County Forest Preserves and Harbor Brewing Co. teamed up to release two comic-inspired beers: Heroes and Villains. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – The team behind last summer’s buzz-worthy cicada-inspired brew is back – this time with a comic book twist. The Lake County Forest Preserves and Harbor Brewing Company have worked together again to launch two limited-edition beers channeling the spirit of iconic heroes and villains.

The beverages connect to an exhibition opening this summer at the Dunn Museum in Libertyville. From June 29 through Feb. 16, 2026, visitors can dive into the world of superheroes and villains brought to life through striking artwork of comic book legends.

The new beers debut Friday, May 30, during the Brews & Views festival at the Beer Garden at Independence Grove in Libertyville. The cans feature artwork inspired by the special exhibition at the museum and the beers only will be available at the Beer Garden and Harbor Brewing Company in Lake Villa and Winthrop Harbor.

Brew Assistant Bill Curry (left), Head Brewer Adam Brose and Brew Assistant Jim Marks of Harbor Brewing Co. crafted two new beers inspired by superheroes and villains. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

Meet the stars, each representing the epic battle between superheroes and villains where flavor and character collide.

Heroes • Blueberry Golden Ale • 5.5% ABV

This fruited golden ale blends blueberry and blue spirulina – a natural plant-based pigment – to create a light, balanced fruitiness with a hint of natural sweetness. The result is a daring, fearless blue that steals the spotlight.

Villains • Cherry Hibiscus Golden Ale • 5.5% ABV

Refreshing cherry flavor bursts out of this fruited golden ale, perfectly balanced by the tropical essence of hibiscus. Its bold red hue mirrors the vibrant energy of a supervillain.

“Designing beers to represent heroes and villains was such a fun challenge,” said Adam Brose, head brewer at Harbor Brewing Company. “We leaned into the personalities – bright and bold for the hero, dark and daring for the villain.”

“This collaboration lets us bring the spirit of the Dunn Museum’s upcoming exhibition to life in a creative, flavorful way,” said Alyssa Firkus, director of education at the Lake County Forest Preserves. “It’s an unexpected way to connect with the themes of the exhibit while reaching new audiences.”

Visitors can learn more about the special exhibition at DunnMuseum.org.

The beers will be available all season, while supplies last. Now in its fifth year of operation, the Beer Garden has become a local favorite gathering place to enjoy nature and support Lake County brewers.

Last summer, a cicada-themed brew, Brewed XIII (13), took off. Crafted with lemonade and hibiscus tea to mark the 2024 emergence of periodical cicadas, the deep red beer paid homage to the insects’ eyes and quickly became the bestselling beverage of the Beer Garden’s season. It earned the title of top-rated shandy in Illinois on the Untappd app and flew off taps at both the Beer Garden and Harbor Brewing’s taproom.

Brews & Views runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 30, and features live music and lakeside views. Visitors receive 10 tastings from local breweries, a souvenir glass and a small bite from Relish Cafe with a punch card ($30 each, ages 21 and older) that can be bought at the Beer Garden during the event. Nonalcoholic options and food also will be available to buy. All ages are welcome at the Beer Garden. There is free parking on May 30.

Proceeds from the new beers support the Preservation Foundation’s Every Acre Strong campaign, which helps protect Forest Preserves land for future generations.