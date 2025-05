Advocate Condell Medical Center, Good Shepherd Hospital receive ‘A’ rating in hospital safety grade

OAK BROOK – The Leapfrog Group has awarded Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Advocate Condell Medical Center “A” ratings for excellence in patient safety on its Spring 2025 patient safety report card.

Leapfrog analysts use publicly available data to look at 22 safety measures and assign grades based on how well hospitals are doing to protect patients from harm. Measurements include the hospital’s ability to prevent errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are assigned to almost 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice a year.

Along with an “A” rating for Advocate’s two Lake County hospitals, Leapfrog also awarded Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin a top “A” grade.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Advocate Sherman and Good Shepherd hospitals and Condell Medical Center for receiving an ‘A’ rating on the Leapfrog report card,” said Karen Lambert, president of Advocate Health Care’s North Illinois area and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. “This recognition underscores our unwavering dedication to patient safety and quality care.”

“Our outstanding team works tirelessly every day to ensure that our patients receive the best care possible,” said Matt Primack, president of Advocate Condell Medical Center. “We are incredibly grateful for their efforts and are excited to maintain these high standards.”

Advocate Health Care is part of Advocate Health, the nation’s third-largest nonprofit integrated health system formed through the combination of Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health in 2022. Advocate Health hospitals received 15 “A” ratings in total on the Leapfrog Spring 2025 patient safety report card.

“We are immensely proud and excited about the exemplary Leapfrog awards and our outstanding rankings,” said Dr. Scott Rissmiller, executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Advocate Health. “These accolades reflect the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our incredible teammates who consistently strive for excellence. Together, we are transforming care and advancing health in our communities with a shared vision of unparalleled excellence.”