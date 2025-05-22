World-class wildlife photography on display at the Dunn Museum

Donate a nonperishable food item or toiletry and enjoy free admission to the Dunn Museum during spring break. From March 24–28, your visit can help support the Libertyville Township Food Pantry while exploring Lake County’s history. (John Weinstein Photography)

LIBERTYVILLE – Some of the most powerful images ever captured of the animal kingdom are part of a special exhibition at the Dunn Museum in Libertyville.

“National Geographic: The Greatest Wildlife Photographs” reveals rare and dramatic moments in nature through the lenses of the world’s top photographers. The exhibit runs from May 24 through Sept. 21.

Curated by longtime National Geographic photo editor Kathy Moran, the exhibition explores the drama, beauty and wonder of the natural world. For 115 years, National Geographic has pioneered and championed the art of wildlife photography, captivating generations with extraordinary images of animals in nature. From the first wildlife photo of a reindeer in 1903, the organization has led the field through artistic, scientific and technical innovation.

These images don’t just stun, they educate, according to a news release. Many were captured using cutting-edge technology such as camera traps, underwater rigs and remote imaging, offering intimate access to animals in their natural habitats.

The exhibition features about 60 photographs, accompanied by audio-video elements and interpretive panels that provide context through text and graphics.

National Geographic has shaped the art and science of wildlife photography for more than a century. The images at the Dunn Museum stir emotion, raise awareness and deepen a connection to the natural world, according to the release.

“We’re thrilled to bring this extraordinary exhibition to Lake County,” said Alyssa Firkus, director of education for the Lake County Forest Preserves, which operates the museum. “It aligns perfectly with our mission to connect people with nature through powerful storytelling and unforgettable experiences.”