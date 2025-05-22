Principal retires after decades of service to Stanton School

After over 33 years in education, including 16 years as principal of Stanton Middle School in Fox Lake District 114, Jeff Sefcik is retiring, leaving a legacy of leadership, heart, and unwavering dedication to students, staff, and the wider community. (Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Stanton School)

FOX LAKE – After more than 33 years in education, including 16 years as principal of Stanton Middle School in Fox Lake Grade School District 114, Jeff Sefcik is retiring, leaving a legacy of leadership, heart and unwavering dedication to students, staff and the community.

“I’ve always believed in the power of relationships,” Sefcik said. “When students feel seen and supported, that’s when real learning happens. My proudest accomplishments are when I see former students succeeding at the next level.”

Sefcik began his career at Driscoll Catholic High School after his former baseball coach and mentor encouraged him to leave the business world to teach and coach. Sefcik later taught at Wauconda Middle School before joining Stanton as assistant principal in 2005. In 2009, he was named principal.

Principal Jeff Sefcik shares a laugh with Stanton Middle School students (left to right) Karianne Lanners, Ava Larson, Mason Gallina, and Michael Van while reading the school’s newsletter, capturing the strong sense of connection and community he’s fostered throughout his years of leadership. (Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Stanton School)

Under his leadership, Stanton fostered a culture of connection, resilience and academic growth.

During his tenure, Sefcik championed numerous initiatives, including the Circle of Courage, trauma-informed practices, the Day of Service and introducing Yondr pouches to encourage mindful technology use. He also helped bring about projects such as “Pie in the Eye,” the new Stanton playground, the Enchanted Backpack program, a secure vestibule and air conditioning throughout the building.

A fixture at school events, he always could be found cheering from the sidelines whether at assemblies, concerts or games.

Stanton Middle School Principal Jeff Sefcik highlights the “Circle of Courage” model displayed in his office. This model is a key part of the school’s commitment to supporting student growth through belonging, mastery, independence, and generosity. (Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Stanton School)

“He leads with authenticity and heart,” said Niccole Culbertson, a longtime teacher at Stanton. “You always knew he cared – not just about test scores, but people.”

Asked what he’ll miss most, Sefcik didn’t hesitate.

“The students. Their energy and their potential inspired me every single day,” he said.

He reflected on how warmly the Fox Lake community welcomed him and the lasting partnerships he built.

“When I arrived in Fox Lake two decades ago, I didn’t know what to expect,” Sefcik said. “But from the very beginning, I was welcomed with open arms, like I was born and raised right here. I felt the warmth, connection and family from day one. And let me tell you, there is nothing better in life than finding the place where you fit.”

Looking ahead, Sefcik plans to enjoy some well-deserved rest and quiet with more time for reading and winter escapes to Florida with his wife.

“I may be retiring from Stanton School, but I’ll never stop believing in the power of education and the trauma and resiliency work we’ve done,” he said.

To the Stanton families, staff and students he’s served, Sefcik shared this parting message:

“To every parent and guardian who trusted me with their child’s education, to every teacher and staff member who stood beside me through it all, and to every student who walked Stanton’s halls, you have given me more than I could ever put into words. Thank you for letting me spend a third of my life in Fox Lake, growing, learning and sharing the journey with all of you. I may be stepping away from my role but never stepping away from my love for Stanton and this community. Thank you for letting me be part of your lives. It has truly been an honor.”