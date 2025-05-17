Teacher accused in sending child sexual images to remain in jail

WAUKEGAN -- A Lake County judge on Friday granted the state’s petition to detain a Gurnee-area teacher who has been charged in connection with having images of child sexual abuse.

Todd Fowler, 47, of Grayslake, has been charged with two counts of disseminating child pornography (Class X felony), and one count of possessing child pornography, (Class 2 felony).

Lake County Sheriff’s detectives received a tip from a social media company that one of their users may have shared child sexual abuse images to another user of their platform, according to a news release. Sheriff’s detectives determined the likely source was coming from a residence in the 300 block of Buckingham Drive, Grayslake.

A search warrant of Fowler’s home was obtained, and during their search, detectives recovered the device they say was likely used to share those images.

Further investigation revealed that Fowler is a teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Gurnee. Based on the investigation, sheriff’s detectives believe, in addition to possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse images, Fowler took photos posted to social media by area students and their parents and shared them with pedophiles from across the country, according to the release.

Additional charges are possible, pending the final results of the electronic forensic examination, according to the release.

“Thank you to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Cyber Division for their fantastic investigation that led to the capture of this offender, who was charged with multiple counts of child pornography, and was detained without the ability to post cash bail,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a news release. “This is what bail reform looks like – a community that does not allow dangerous offenders access to children because they have cash. The community deserves real conversations about our justice system that is not polluted with constant misinformation. Bail reform is protecting children.”

Fowler’s next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 23 for status hearing.

The Woodland School District has been cooperative and collaborative during the entirety of this investigation.

The sheriff’s office asks that you speak to your children to see if they have communicated with Fowler or believe they may be a victim of Fowler. If so, please contact sheriff’s detectives at 847-377-4000.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office thanks Kenosha Police Department for the assistance of their Electronic Detection K9 Iris at the scene.