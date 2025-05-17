Darrell Road to close for roundabout construction

The Lake County Division of Transportation will close Darrell Road, Fisher Road and Dowell Road to through traffic for 140 days beginning at 5 a.m. May 27. (Map provided by Lake County Department of Transportation)

WAUCONDA - The Lake County Division of Transportation will close Darrell Road, Fisher Road and Dowell Road to through traffic for 140 days beginning at 5 a.m. May 27.

The closure is necessary to construct two new roundabouts: one at Darrell Road and Fisher Road, and the other at Darrell Road and Dowell Road.

Roundabouts provide safer and more efficient traffic flow in many locations because traffic moves slower and in only one direction. Nationally, they are a proven safety countermeasure to substantially reduce crashes that result in serious injury or death.

The two new roundabouts are being constructed as part of the Darrell Road Corridor Improvement Project. Construction this year will include a bike path between Fisher Road and Case Road/Neville Road, and a portion of the path will be a part of the Grand Illinois Trail.

Detour Route:

IL 120 to US 12 to Bonner Road to Darrell Road to Neville Road

Local traffic will be allowed on Darrell Road north to Dowell Road and on Darrell Road south from IL 120

Local traffic will be allowed on Dowell Road northeast of Neville Road

Local traffic will be allowed on Fisher Road south from IL 120

The work zone will be closed to all traffic.