Lake Villa Library District Library to feature art exhibit

LINDENHURST – Lake Villa District Library presents “Fine Art in Pastel” by Darlene Bock as its Featured Artist Exhibit for May and June.

Bock has earned Signature Status with both the prestigious Pastel Society of America and the Chicago Pastel Painters. Her award-winning work has been juried into numerous national and international fine art competitions, as well as solo and group exhibitions in galleries throughout the Midwest.

“The moment I tried pastel it was love at first touch,” Bock said in a news release. “The various papers I use have a rough texture to hold the pure pastel pigment and can be sanded, allowing me to layer the colors.”

Bock has worked as an illustrator, creating portraits in pastel and pencil. She also paints still life scenes and landscapes.

The Featured Artist Exhibit space is in the main level lobby of the library and showcases the work of local artists on a rotating basis.

For more information, visit www.lvdl.org or call 847-245-5115.