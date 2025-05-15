Lake County Forest Preserves issue guidelines for trail use

E-bikes are allowed in the Forest Preserves, but riders must follow speed limits, stay alert and share trails with other users. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves courtesy of R. Scott McNeill)

LIBERTYVILLE – As warm weather draws more visitors outdoors, the Lake County Forest Preserves is reminding the public to prioritize safety while enjoying the trails.

Motorized vehicles, including ATVs, motorcycles and both electric and gas-powered dirt bikes, are not allowed in the forest preserves.

Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes are allowed on trails where bicycles are permitted. Riders must follow posted speed limits or maintain a maximum of 20 mph where not posted.

The Ranger Police will issue fines and citations to violators. Anyone who witnesses unauthorized motorized vehicles or unsafe riding is encouraged to call 847-529-4500 and report the location immediately.

“See something, say something – it really makes a difference,” Ranger Police Chief Ron Davis said in a news release. “When people report incidents right away, it gives us the best chance to locate those violating the rules.”

When exploring the forest preserves, visitors are reminded to follow these guidelines to ensure safety:

• Stay on marked paths and respect all trail and road closures.

• Dispose of trash properly. Use designated receptacles.

• Keep dogs leashed and on the trail. Always clean up after them.

• Walk and ride on the right. Pass on the left.

• Move into single file when passing or approaching others. Be ready to yield to bicycles and horses.

• Say “on your left” when passing from behind, especially on curves or in blind spots.

• Around horses, use your voice instead of bells and ask riders if it is safe to pass.

• If biking in a group, ride single file. Control your speed, especially on turns. Slow down and announce yourself when approaching others.