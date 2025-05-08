Park to be renamed in Gurnee

Gurnee Park District is honored to rename O’Plaine Park in recognition of Park Board Commissioner Vicki Paddock. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District is renaming O’Plaine Park in recognition of Park Board Commissioner Vicki Paddock.

Throughout her 32 years of dedicated service to the Gurnee community, Paddock has played a key role in numerous district achievements, leaving a lasting impact on local parks, programs and initiatives.

To commemorate her contributions, the public is invited to a special ribbon-cutting at O’Plaine Park. The ceremony will include brief remarks as well as water and cupcakes.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 10, at O’Plaine Park, 235 O’Plaine Road, Gurnee.