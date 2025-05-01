Antioch mayor weighs in on SAFE-T Act

ANTIOCH – In response to the discovery of Antioch resident Megan Bos’ body in Waukegan and the subsequent release of the man charged with concealing her death, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner is calling for immediate reforms to the SAFE-T Act to restore judicial discretion and refocus Illinois’ criminal justice system on public safety and human decency.

“We have lost all common sense when it comes to enforcing law and order,” Gartner said in a news release. “When the SAFE-T Act was being debated, there were voices sounding the alarm about what could happen if it were to become law. We are living that nightmare scenario that was predicted by many. The law is supposed to protect the innocent. Without well-thought-out laws, there is no society. And without the ability to apply those laws with reason and humanity, the system fails all of us.”

Bos was reported missing in March. Her body was found April 10 in a garbage container. The man charged with hiding her body, who admitted to doing so and to destroying her phone, was released under guidelines of the SAFE-T Act because the charges were not classified as detainable.

“Common sense dictates that if someone is caught concealing the body of a victim, the last thing we need as a society is to have that person walking around in our community,” Gartner said. “A sane and sober society is one that values human life and the basic decency we owe each other as people. What is happening in this case is more than just a legal flaw, it’s a moral one.”

While the SAFE-T Act contains reforms worth preserving, such as those related to police accountability and low-level offenses, Gartner said it must be reevaluated to allow judges discretion in cases involving serious crimes, including those related to death, weapons and obstruction.

“The SAFE-T Act, as it stands, places politics above public safety,” Gartner said. “It demoralizes our law enforcement, undermines victims and their families, and makes communities like ours feel less secure. Our officers put a great deal of effort into solving this case and now their work could be all for naught. I urge state legislators to revisit and amend the law to restore balance, empower judges and ensure the system does not put procedural technicalities ahead of justice.”