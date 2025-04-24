Boller Construction selected to complete library’s outdoor space project

LINDENHURST – The Lake Villa District Library Board of Trustees approved Boller Construction’s bid for Phase II of the library’s outdoor space plan.

Boller Construction was selected as the lowest responsible bidder – one that not only submitted the lowest price but also met all project specifications and demonstrated the ability to successfully complete the work.

Phase II of the plan centers on the library’s “Great Lawn,” transforming the space behind the building into a vibrant community destination. Planned features include a performance pavilion, shade structures, a walking path and additional amenities designed to enhance outdoor engagement.

“I am thrilled Phase II is moving forward,” Library Director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “It will be an amazing space for the community to enjoy.”

To view the outdoor space plan, visit www.lvdl.org.