Six Flags Great America opens for the season April 18

The Sky Striker is one of the thrill rides at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Six Flags Great America is set to kick off its 49th year of summer fun on Friday, April 18. (Photo provided by Six Flags Great America)

GURNEE – Six Flags Great America is set to kick off its 49th year of summer fun on Friday, April 18.

The 2025 season is packed with thrills for the entire family, including a “Summerbration” of immersive events, live entertainment and adrenaline-pumping, record-breaking thrill rides.

Opening in early summer, the 180-foot-tall Wrath of Rakshasa dive coaster will hang its riders over the edge before making a 171-foot drop at a 96-degree angle – the steepest on a dive coaster. Featuring seven-across floorless seating, Wrath of Rakshasa’s unique trains will travel through five inversions (the most ever on a dive coaster) while reaching speeds of 67 mph through 3,239 feet of track. For updates on the opening of Wrath of Rakshasa, follow the park on Facebook, X or Instagram.

The park’s Summerbration lineup features something for guests of all ages, including:

Star-Spangled Nights (July 3-5): The skies above the park will sparkle in dazzling light and color with a massive fireworks display while traditional summer festivities will immerse guests on the midways. Independence Day fireworks are scheduled for each night of the event, weather permitting.

Great American Nights (July 12-Aug. 3): When the sun starts to set, the fun kicks into high gear with Great American Nights. Featuring an all-new nighttime parade, live music, specialty drinks and food, plus fireworks every Saturday night, Great American Nights is the perfect event to experience the electricity of the park as it starts to get dark.

Viva La Fiesta (Aug. 16, 17, 23 and 24): A vibrant celebration of cultures from around Latin America makes its way to Six Flags Great America during Viva La Fiesta with traditional live music, dancing and colorful cuisine from near and far. The event will highlight limited-time entertainment, interactive games and activities throughout Hometown Square.

The fun continues this fall at Six Flags Great America with:

Oktoberfest (Sept. 13-Nov. 2): A taste of Germany comes to Six Flags Great America on select days during Oktoberfest. Guests can enjoy craft and seasonal brews complemented with a menu of German-inspired cuisine.

Fright Fest (Sept. 13-Nov. 2): For guests seeking high-intensity frights with haunted houses, scare zones and spooky live shows, the park’s annual Fright Fest will send chills down the spine. The popular event combines all the sights and sounds of Halloween with the park’s impressive lineup of thrill rides and roller coasters.

Kids Boo Fest (Sept. 13-Nov. 2): Not-so-spooky daytime fun returns for the little ones and adults. Featuring traditional seasonal activities with photo stations, a pint-sized maze, the trick-or-treat trail, family entertainment and more, Kids Boo Fest is perfect for embracing the festivities of fall.

“The entire season is filled with so many diverse offerings for our guests and we can’t wait to welcome them once again on April 18,” said John Krajnak, park president of Six Flags Great America. “Whether you’re a foodie, a non-rider who just loves unique entertainment or a coaster lover looking to conquer the world-record-breaking Wrath of Rakshasa, there’s literally something for everyone and we’re excited to dive into the season.”

The best way to experience everything Six Flags Great America has to offer is with a 2025 Silver Pass. It gives guests access to the park for most of the 2025 season, free general parking, discounts on food and merchandise and more. The 2025 Silver Pass is available online for $69 plus applicable taxes and fees.

Six Flags Great America opens for the season Friday, April 18, and will operate weekends and select days. Daily operation begin May 20.

For more information on the event lineup, park hours and the new Wrath of Rakshasa, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.