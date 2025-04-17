Lake County evaluates options amid federal funding uncertainty

WAUKEGAN – In mid-March, Lake County was informed that more than $3 million in federally earmarked funds were eliminated from the fiscal 2025 federal budget.

These funds were intended to support critical infrastructure and affordable housing in Lake County.

In 2024, Lake County submitted multiple infrastructure and housing initiatives through the U.S. House of Representatives’ Community Project Funding program. CPF enables members of Congress to request direct federal funding for projects that serve local community needs. U.S. Reps. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, and Jan Schakowsky, D-Evanston, selected several Lake County proposals for submission to the House Appropriations Committee, focusing on sewer and water system upgrades and affordable housing, according to a news release from Lake County.

These proposals received approval at the Appropriations Committee level. However, when Congress passed a Continuing Resolution in March to avert a government shutdown and extend federal funding through Sept. 30, the legislation included the elimination of all Community Project Funding requests nationwide. As a result, Lake County lost more than $3 million in funding that would have supported sewer and water system improvements in Antioch, Hawthorn Woods (Glennshire) and Forest Lake, as well as the creation of an affordable housing hub to serve some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

Despite this setback, Lake County remains committed to advancing these vital projects. The county is evaluating all available options to move forward and secure alternative funding to address these community needs.

“It is important, now more than ever, for the county to have strong local, state and federal partnerships,” said John Wasik, chair of the County’s Legislative Committee and Lake County Board Member for District 6. “We will continue to fight for every federal, state and local dollar to fund our county services and programs. Everything we do helps our communities be healthy, safe and thrive.”

In addition to the CPF cuts, the Lake County Health Department was informed in late March that the federal administration was terminating federal grants nationwide that already had been awarded to support ongoing work to protect public health.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified the Illinois Department of Human Services and Illinois Department of Public Health of a statewide reduction totaling $153 million. These funds help support mental health care, substance use treatment and infectious disease control – services partially delivered through grants to the Lake County Health Department. The funding elimination has been temporarily halted because of ongoing litigation and a court-issued restraining order, allowing the Lake County Health Department to continue its operations without interruption for the time being.

“These are lifesaving programs that support women, children and seniors, help prevent and treat addiction, prevent the spread of infectious diseases and strengthen our communities,” Lake County Health Board President Tim Sashko said in the release. “The health department will continue working closely with the county to ensure that essential services remain accessible to our residents. We must keep advocating for the resources our communities need and deserve.”

Lake County’s administration continues to work with the county’s federal lobbyist in understanding the federal funding landscape and is evaluating potential options in the case of additional federal cuts to ensure the county’s vital services continue to be available to residents and businesses.

“We are deeply grateful to our congressional delegation for their strong advocacy on behalf of Lake County and our residents,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said. “Despite these federal funding setbacks and the uncertainty at the federal level, we will continue working with our partners to ensure uninterrupted services and protect the quality of life in our communities.”