Motorcycle, garbage truck collide near Antioch

ANTIOCH – A Spring Grove man was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a garbage truck near Antioch, authorities said.

About 10:25 a.m. April 14, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Grass Lake Road and West Park Avenue, unincorporated Antioch, for a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle and garbage truck. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the motorcycle driver unresponsive, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation shows the garbage truck, a 2019 Mack, driven by a 46-year-old man of Ingleside, was traveling east on Grass Lake Road, just east of the Grass Lake Bridge. Behind the garbage truck, also traveling east, was a 2017 Harley-Davidson, driven by a 35-year-old man of unincorporated Spring Grove.

The driver of garbage truck began to slow to make a left turn into a parking lot. The driver of the motorcycle tried to pass the garbage truck on the left and struck the rear of the garbage truck, as it was completing its turn. The driver of the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered life-threatening critical injuries, according to the release.

He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The driver of the garbage truck was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The speed of the motorcycle appears to be a factor in the crash, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sherif’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.