Discover Millburn’s rich history at Lake Villa District Library 

Martin’s Gen’L Store interior and Mr. Pantall, 1905 by Bruce Pessink for Historic Nomination. (Photo provided by Lake Villa Library District Library)

LINDENHURST – If you’re interested in learning about what Lake County life was like in the early days, visit the Lake Villa District Library and explore the Millburn Historic District Exhibit.

In partnership with the Historic Millburn Community Association, the exhibit features artifacts and stories that bring the past to life.

Millburn was founded in 1883 by Scottish immigrants who first claimed Lake County land along a flowing stream or “burn” that reminded them of home. With sawmills and gristmills soon established along the water, the settlement became known as Millburn, attracting more settlers and creating a thriving community of farmers and tradesmen.

“We’re proud to shine a light on this aspect of our local history,” library director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “LVDL is committed to fostering a sense of community pride and one way we do that is by celebrating our unique, local history.”

Items featured in the exhibit depict “Who We Were,” “How We Worked,” “How We Played” and “What We Wore.” The exhibit also features information on Millburn’s involvement in the underground railroad.

The Millburn Historic District Exhibit will be on display throughout the month of April. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Representatives from the Historic Millburn Community Association will present a program at 1 p.m. April 11.

For more information, visit lvdl.org or call 847-245-5115.