Forest Preserves District expands with 2 land acquisitions

Forest Preserves commissioners approved the purchase of two new parcels. One will expand Lotus Country Conservation Preserve, home to the county's largest heron and egret rookery. (Photo by Thomas G. Wilson via Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves Board of Commissioners on March 12 approved the purchase of two land parcels: 55 acres in Fremont Township and 34 acres in Antioch Township.

The larger of the two, known as the Steffenhagen property, will cost $1.4 million and will extend Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda. Located on Gilmer Road, it sits less than a mile north of Route 176.

Last spring, the board approved two other acquisitions at Lakewood: about 74 acres on Gilmer Road southeast of Fairfield Road and a 1.6-acre parcel on the west side of Fairfield Road between Bonner and Route 176. Lakewood is the largest forest preserve in Lake County, covering more than 2,900 acres with miles of trails, woodlands, prairies, wetlands and scenic lakes.

“We’ve been eyeing this property for years and we’re excited to finalize the deal,” Executive Director Ty Kovach said in a news release. “The property is critical to future restoration plans in the area.”

The board on March 12 also agreed to buy 34 acres for $960,000 to expand Lotus Country Conservation Preserve. The land, known as the Elliott W. Frank LLC property, is on Rena Avenue, about a quarter mile south of Grass Lake Road.

The Forest Preserves acquired Lotus Country last summer because of its valuable ecological features, including important wetlands, wooded areas and the largest heron and egret rookery in Lake County. This latest acquisition will help further conservation efforts by protecting additional rookery habitat.

“Acquiring more of this large rookery is incredibly exciting,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in the release. “This addition will not only preserve critical wildlife habitats but will also ensure that these unique and fragile ecosystems continue to thrive without disturbance. It’s a crucial step forward in our commitment to protect Lake County’s natural resources for future generations.”

Designated as a “conservation preserve” rather than a “forest preserve,” the site will be owned and managed for its rare ecological significance. Public access would harm the fragile ecosystem and disrupt the rookery. Protecting this land ensures these vital natural resources remain undisturbed, according to the release.