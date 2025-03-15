March 15, 2025
‘Inspirations in Watercolor’ on exhibit at Lake Villa District Library

Exhibit from Antioch Fine Arts Foundation features landscape, still life works

Landscape by Carol Fink-Sackschewsky

Landscape by Carol Fink-Sackschewsky (Photo provided by Lake Villa District Library)

LINDENHURST -- Lake Villa District Library proudly announces Maureen Holcomb and Carol Fink Sackschewsky’s “Inspirations in Watercolor” as the March/April Featured Artist Exhibit.

Representing the Antioch Fine Arts Foundation, the exhibit features landscape, watercolor, still life and figurative watercolor works.

Holcomb and Sackschewsky will do a watercolor demonstration from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at the library, located at 140 N. Munn Road, Lindenhurst.

For more information, visit www.lvdl.org or call 847-245-5115.

LVDL’s Featured Artist Exhibit space is located in the main level lobby and features the works of local artists on a rotating basis.

