Deputies deescalate crisis situation near Lake Villa

LAKE VILLA -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies are being credited with saving the life of a man trying to harm himself and threatening to kill others.

About 4:20 p.m. March 12, deputies responded to an address on West Verona Avenue, in unincorporated Lake Villa, for what was initially an assist ambulance call, for a person not breathing, according to a news release.

Lake County Sheriff’s 911 emergency telecommunicators learned that the call involved an adult man who was suffering for an intentional drug/alcohol overdose.

Sheriff’s 911 telecommunicators began hearing screaming in the background of the phone call and learned that the person who intentionally overdosed threatened to kill any responding deputies, and he was going to try to force deputies to shoot and kill him.

Deputies arrived at the home and located the man inside. They were able to evacuate other people who were in the home to safety.

The man apparently had recently had a significant life-changing event occur, was in crisis, under the influence and was armed with a knife, according to the release.

At one point, police said the man showed the knife and instructed deputies to shoot him. Deputies instead used their crisis intervention techniques to communicate with the man.

After about one hour, deputies persuaded the man to leave the residence peacefully and unarmed.

The man was taken to an area hospital for his mental health crisis. Neither he, nor the family, nor the deputies were injured during this tense situation, according to the release.

“Our deputies demonstrated incredible patience, skill and compassion in this life-or-death situation,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “Through outstanding de-escalation techniques, they were able to safely resolve a crisis involving a man in deep distress — without anyone getting hurt. This is the kind of professionalism and dedication they bring to our community every single day. I couldn’t be more proud of their actions!”

The Sheriff’s Crisis Outreach and Support Team will be following up with the man and his family, to provide additional Lake County services.