Input sought on Fairfield Road Planning Study

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Division of Transportation is making steady progress on the Fairfield Road Planning Study.

Since its introduction at a public meeting in 2024, community engagement has been outstanding. To keep the momentum going, LCDOT is seeking feedback on the work completed over the past year.

Visit the Fairfield Road Planning Study Online Engagement at fairfieldroadstudy.com to learn more and share input. The site features an interactive comment map for location-specific feedback, poll questions and details on the recommended main line alternatives moving forward.

The study aims to assess potential improvements for the Fairfield Road corridor from Oakwood Drive in Round Lake Beach to Gilmer Road in Wauconda, including roadway, intersection and nonmotorized enhancements.

Public feedback will be open until March 29. You also can share your input by emailing the study team or submitting a comment through the online form at fairfieldroadstudy.com to be included in the public record.