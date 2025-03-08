Mundelein fire victim identified

MUNDELEIN -- The victim of a March 2 house fire has been identified, authorities said.

About 5:24 p.m. March 2, the Mundelein Police Department and Mundelein Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Huntington Drive for a report of a structure fire. Police and firefighters arrived to find a two-story duplex home with smoke showing.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found a female occupant of the home, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The deceased has been positively identified as 77-year-old Alicia Bowles of Mundelein. On March 3, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results are pending further medical studies, including toxicology testing to determine carbon monoxide levels.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mundelein Police Department and Mundelein Fire Department, local fire investigators, and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.