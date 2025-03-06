Hope Always Foundation to host fundraiser at The Painted Penguin

VERNON HILLS – The Hope Always Foundation is hosting Hope Always, a fun-filled fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9 at The Painted Penguin at Hawthorn Mall.

The fundraiser supports the foundation’s Gifting Program, which provides digital Warrior Tablets to pediatric patients in children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses.

Proceeds from the event will support the delivery of tablets to Rush Children’s Hospital on March 10, bringing comfort and connection to young patients in need.

Families can enjoy slime-making, bracelet beading, graffiti art, canvas painting, photo booths and face painting. Activities start at $5. Donations of $5+ include free face painting and a spot at the drawing station. The event will feature a raffle with prizes, and all attendees will receive a coupon book with special offers from event sponsors.

Starting at $5, tickets can be bought online at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/hope-always-at-the-painted-penguin.

Hope Always Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of pediatric patients by providing customized digital tablets to children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses.

The Warrior Tablets offer interactive entertainment, educational content and communication tools.

Committed to bringing joy, relief and a sense of normalcy to sick children and their families, Hope Always Foundation partners with hospitals and health care centers across the country to ensure young patients have access to moments of peace during difficult times.