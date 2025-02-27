Prom dress distribution event planned in March

Pictured are student volunteers who helped with preparation for the 2025 Pop Up Prom Experience (left to right): Janelle Tezzo, Suzy Trznade and Rachel Feinendegen, Carmel Catholic High School; and, Morgan Ghys and Taylor Pugh, Warren Township High School. (Photo provided by Mothers Trust Foundation)

LAKE FOREST – The Pop Up Prom Experience, an annual opportunity for Lake County high school students to select a free prom dress and apparel, is scheduled for March 7-9 on the University Center of Lake County campus in Grayslake.

The three-day event, a collaboration between Mothers Trust Foundation of Lake Forest, College of Lake County, University Center of Lake County and Zengeler Cleaners, was created to provide opportunities for high school students who may not otherwise be able to afford to attend their high school proms.

“Mothers Trust Foundation of Lake County is excited to host this year’s Pop Up Prom Shoppe Experience,” said Marly Subido, Mothers Trust Foundation office and events manager. “We recognize everyone wants to look and feel their best on prom night while understanding the cost of a dress and accessories is a huge barrier for many students. Thanks to the wonderful generosity of our partners and a host of dedicated volunteers, MTF eliminates that barrier by offering lovingly worn dresses and apparel absolutely free to all Lake County students with a valid high school ID.”

What differentiates the Pop Up Prom Experience from other dress giveaways is an educational component coordinated with both UCLC and CLC. The event includes an opportunity to spend time on a college campus, learn about programs that might interest students after graduation and is a chance to explore eligibility for financial aid programs. While the educational options are not a requirement of attendance, many students have shared they appreciated the opportunities to learn more about options for continuing their education.

Zengeler Cleaners has spearheaded the prom dress collection drive since 2003, receiving more than 80,000 donated dresses along with thousands of pairs of shoes, jewelry and other accessories over the past 20+ years. Before delivering the donated items, the Zengeler team inspects, cleans and repairs each item as needed to help ensure the best possible experience for every student on their special night.

Several schools throughout northern Illinois actively solicited donations for the event from their students. Additional donations were received from area libraries and businesses. Many Zengeler customers also got in on the promotion, often donating brand-new, never-worn items bought exclusively for this event.

Volunteers play a vital role in the success of the program. Hundreds of students and adults work countless hours in the weeks leading up to the Experience in addition to working the three-day event.

More information about the schedule of activities for the 2025 Pop Up Prom Experience can be found at https://motherstrustfoundation.org. For more information about the University Center of Lake County, visit https://ucenter.org. For more information about the College of Lake County, visit https://www.clcillinois.edu. For more information about Zengeler Cleaners, visit www.zengelercleaners.com.