Midwest Creation Fellowship sets monthly meeting

ANTIOCH – The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Dr. Chris Rupe, who will share “Biblical Creation: A Concise Overview of Scientific Evidence,” on Monday, March 3

All are welcome to attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road in Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The speaker is at 7 p.m. and there is a Q&A at 8 p.m.

Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Many would be astonished by how the fields of science powerfully support the biblical view of history recorded in Genesis.

Rupe, founder of Back2Genesis, will present a brief overview of scientific evidence coming from the major fields of science, including biology, genetics (Adam and Eve), paleoanthropology (hominin fossils), geology and paleontology (dinosaur fossil discoveries).

For more information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.