Forest Preserves launches Every Acre Strong campaign

The Lake County Forest Preserves has launched its Every Acre Strong campaign to help fund the organization's long-term needs. (Photo by Bob Callebert via Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – During the pandemic, Brian and Gretchen Boyer walked the entire Des Plaines River Trail, experiencing its beauty firsthand.

They were especially struck by the stunning landscapes and, most of all, the high level of care Lake County dedicates to its forest preserves.

“We are extremely grateful that we live so close because these are sacred spaces to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life,” they said. “We all benefit from the forest preserves, whether we visit them or not, and we must continue supporting them.”

That belief in shared responsibility inspired them to act. Recognizing the need to protect and care for the forest preserves for future generations, the Boyers joined hundreds of others in giving to the Forest Preserves Every Acre Strong campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to establish a $20 million endowment.

An endowment is made up of donations that are invested so the interest helps fund an organization’s long-term needs.

The original donation is not spent but protected, invested and grows. Only the income from an endowment is spent.

Managed by the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves, the endowment will generate about $800,000 annually to fund ongoing care of the Forest Preserves' restored lands.

Preserving and protecting Lake County’s natural lands requires a close partnership between public support and private philanthropy, Forest Preserves leaders said.

On average, the cost of every acre is:

• $40,000 to preserve it.

• $15,000 to restore it.

• $75 every year to keep it healthy.

The Forest Preserves leverages public tax dollars to fund the preservation of land, restoration of native habitats and construction of parking lots, trails and overlooks for public access and enjoyment.

The Preservation Foundation helps people, companies and foundations invest in the mission and work of the Forest Preserves, supporting everything from major restoration projects to public programs.

“We lead by example, bringing together public and private partners to restore and protect the natural assets of Lake County,” said Ty Kovach, executive director of the Lake County Forest Preserves. “We’re inviting everyone who is passionate about nature to help ensure the forest preserves remain resilient in an uncertain future.”

The endowment will permanently fund innovative climate-informed land management of the forest preserves, enabling activities such as:

• Re-treating invasive species, including buckthorn, honeysuckle and teasel.

• Replanting native seeds, trees and shrubs that can adapt to a changing climate.

• Conducting prescribed burns to keep land healthy.

• Monitoring plants, animals and insects to ensure our actions are effective.

“We all have a role in stewarding the land, and our gifts today will live on for future generations,” Preservation Foundation President Betsy Hough said in the release.

The Forest Preserves invites support. Donate online at LCFPD.org/endowment or call 847-968-3110.