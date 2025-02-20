Lake County celebrates 211 Day

Pictured are J. Kevin Hunter; Lori Nerheim, vice president of marketing and communications for United Way of Lake County; Gale Graves, vice president of community impact for United Way of Lake County; Kristi Long; and Sandy Hart. (Photo provided by Lake County)

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Board recognized Feb. 11 as 211 Day, celebrating a vital resource that has connected hundreds of thousands of residents to critical services since its launch.

By dialing 211 or texting a ZIP code to 898-211, residents of Lake County can connect with live, highly trained experts who navigate callers to the help they need. These services range from addressing food insecurity and housing challenges to finding health care, behavioral health services and much more, according to a news release.

“Help is just one phone call or text away,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in the release. “211 is here, 24/7, for residents who are facing life’s challenges. Whether it’s putting food on the table, finding a safe place to live or accessing critical health services, 211 is there to guide and support our community.”

Since its inception in 2019, 211 has facilitated more than 375,000 connections for people in Lake County. The service is free, confidential and accessible in every ZIP code across the county. The 211 team can interpret more than 150 languages.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering partnership and generous support from Lake County since the launch of 211 in 2019,” Kristi Long, president and CEO of United Way of Lake County, said in the release. “211 Day serves as an excellent opportunity to spotlight this essential resource that uplifts individuals, enhances lives and fosters a stronger, more connected Lake County.”

Operated by United Way, 211 represents a partnership dedicated to improving lives and building a stronger community. Lake County plays a key role in raising awareness of 211 and provides financial support to sustain its services.

“211 is helping people get connected to resources they may not even know exist,” J. Kevin Hunter, Lake County Board representative on the 211 Advisory Council, said in the release. “We encourage everyone to tell their friends and family about 211. It could just change someone’s life.”

211 is available to 99% of America’s population, offering a lifeline to those in need. To learn more about 211 and the resources it provides, visit 211LakeCounty.org.