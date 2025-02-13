Round Lake PD announces officer of year for 2024

Officer Erik Navarrete has been named the Round Lake Police Department’s officer of the year for 2024. (Photo provided by the Village of Round Lake)

ROUND LAKE – Erik Navarrete has been named the Round Lake Police Department’s Officer of the Year for 2024.

Navarrete has been with the Round Lake Police Department for five years and is assigned to patrol on Bravo Night Shift, where he acts as an officer-in-charge and field training officer, according to a news release.

As an officer in charge, Navarrete assumes the role of shift supervisor when the sergeant is not working, which occurred several months last year because of training. Navarrete also is trusted with the responsibility of training and mentoring newly hired police officers during their field training.

Navarrete has volunteered for and completed training as a drug recognition expert. This highly specialized training makes him part of a select group of officers throughout Lake County who are certified as drug recognition experts.

He also is a member of the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team as a drug recognition expert responding to the most serious vehicle crashes throughout the county.

Navarrete is strongly committed to the mission of the Round Lake Police Department as demonstrated by attitude, humility and work ethic, according to the release.