Lifescape Community Services now in Lake County

ROCKFORD – The Illinois Department on Aging has named Lifescape Community Services as the state’s Adult Protective Services provider in Lake County, expanding Lifescape’s programs and services for older adults and adults with disabilities across 10 counties in northern Illinois from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan.

The Lake County APS program staff includes a regional supervisor, program supervisor and three case managers who investigate reports of eight types of abuse, neglect, exploitation or self-neglect of adults ages 60 and older, as well as adults ages 18 to 59 with disabilities.

APS staff are trained and certified by the Illinois Department on Aging to investigate abuse allegations and coordinate client service referrals to mitigate risk and ensure client health, welfare and safety.

From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024, APS case managers investigated 156 cases of alleged abuse in Lake County. Alleged abuse by a caregiver or family member may include physical, emotional, sexual, passive neglect, willful deprivation, confinement or financial exploitation.

In addition, self-neglect also is defined as abuse based on an adult’s inability to provide essential care for themselves because of physical or mental impairments and substantially threatens his or her own health.

Lifescape’s Lake County APS office is located at 100 N. Atkinson Road, No. 106-L in Grayslake. Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. To report suspected abuse in Lake County during normal business hours, individuals may call 815-490-1125. Individuals also may call the Illinois statewide APS hotline at 1-866-800-1409. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For information about Lifescape Community Services or Adult Protective Services, call 815-963-1609.