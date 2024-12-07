Sheriff’s deputies, partner agencies find 2 high-risk missing people in less than 24 hours

K-9 Duke, led by Deputy Dwight Arrowood, alerted to a woman’s scent during a search for a missing, high-risk person in Antioch. (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

ANTIOCH -- In less than 24 hours, two highly endangered people were safely located through the efforts of Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies and our law enforcement partners.

About 11 a.m. Nov. 29, a 60-year-old man with cognitive disabilities was reported missing from his home in Wadsworth, according to a news release. Temperatures had dropped into the teens, prompting an urgent and extensive search effort.

Deputies, K-9 teams, drones and other resources worked tirelessly into the early morning hours, but the initial search proved unsuccessful.

At first light Nov. 30, the sheriff’s criminal investigations division organized a systematic search grid. During this effort, the missing man was found near the Wadsworth Savanna Forest Preserve by Lake County Forest Preserve police officers, who were assisting with the search.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment for cold exposure and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the release.

About 1:40 p.m. Nov. 30, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a missing elderly woman with multiple cognitive disabilities in unincorporated Antioch, according to the release. The woman had been last seen over an hour earlier and was believed to have left her home on foot.

The search included drones from partnering police departments and K-9 teams Duke, Zeus, and Danno from the Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, K-9 Duke, led by Deputy Dwight Arrowood, alerted to the woman’s scent.

Duke guided Deputy Arrowood to a vehicle near the home, where the woman was found lying in the back seat.

Paramedics transported her to a local hospital for treatment for cold exposure, and she is also expected to recover fully, according to the release.

Both individuals faced life-threatening risks due to the extreme cold, and their timely rescues underscore the importance of coordinated efforts and specialized resources.

“In the span of just 24 hours, the dedication and teamwork of our sheriff’s deputies, K9 teams, and law enforcement partners saved two lives,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a news release. “Despite the harsh outdoor elements, these highly endangered individuals were found and brought to safety. We extend our gratitude to all of our law enforcement partners for their critical role in these rescues and commend the exceptional skills of our K9 teams. This is a testament to the unwavering commitment of everyone involved to protecting our community.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office extends its gratitude to the Lake County Forest Preserve Police, Zion Police Department, Fox Lake Police Department, Antioch Police Department, Libertyville Police Department, Gurnee Police Department, and Illinois State Police for their assistance in these searches.