Mundelein to host Winter Tree Lighting Festival

MUNDELEIN – The inaugural Winter Tree Lighting Festival is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Courtland Commons, 444 E. Courtland.

The event is a collaboration by Mundelein Community Connection, the Mundelein Park and Recreation District, and the village of Mundelein and will be filled with family fun and something for everyone.

Festivities include live entertainment, train rides for kids, ice carving and displays, Santa’s Cottage, Kris Kringle market and food vendors, hot chocolate and cookies, crafts and more. The evening will end with a thrilling countdown to Holiday Tree Lighting followed by a dazzling fireworks display.

Don’t forget that Santa will be there too.

Santa’s Cottage will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Activities, food and the festival kick off at 3 p.m. Ice carving demonstrations will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The tree-lighting countdown and fireworks are at 6:15 p.m.

Among the performers are Heather & Ray Mullen, the Mundelein High School Choir, Mike Brown, the MG Choir, Rozie Ray, the Carmel High School Choir, Abbi Adjei-Perberg, the Fremont Singers and a storytime.

For information, visit mundelein.org or call Freedom Nguyen at 847-949-3227.