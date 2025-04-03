Improv Playhouse Theater to perform ‘Last Supper Chronicles’

Improv Playhouse Theater proudly announces the return of “Last Supper Chronicles,” a production written and directed by David Brian Stuart. (Photo provided by Improv Playhouse Theater)

LIBERTYVILLE – Improv Playhouse Theater announces the return of “Last Supper Chronicles,” a production written and directed by David Brian Stuart.

Now in its 16th year, the compelling dramatization of one of the most significant moments in the life and ministry of Jesus Christ continues to captivate audiences with its thought-provoking and emotionally resonant storytelling.

A respectful yet contemporary rendition of the Last Supper, the play unfolds during a Seder meal, mirroring Jesus’ final earthly Passover.

Each disciple is portrayed with a modern-day vocation and a defining quirk or flaw – traits that make them relatable and demonstrate why they were drawn to follow The Teacher, the character representing Jesus.

Featuring a blend of returning and new cast members, including actors from previous productions in new roles, “Last Supper Chronicles” offers an intimate glimpse into the minds and hearts of the 12 disciples as they reflect on their experiences with The Teacher.

Some members of the cast, including Stuart, are affiliated with the AFTRA/SAG acting unions.

Stuart describes the play’s unique approach.

“I wanted to create a version of the Last Supper that feels real, personal and immediate,” Stuart said in a news release. “Too often, these figures can seem distant or idealized. My goal was to present them as living, breathing individuals – men with doubts, passions and humor – so that audiences could see themselves in these characters and connect with their struggles and faith.”

The cast features Tyler Ankey of Crystal Lake (The Teacher), Jeff Maxwell of Deerfield (Philip), Dan Ness of Palatine (Thomas), Bob Dawson of Gurnee (Matthew), Merlin Hahn of Round Lake (James Minor), George Elliot of Hainesville (Jude), Michael Arbuckle of Libertyville (James Major), Michael Scott Blackman of Lake Geneva (Andrew), Redelle Lawrence of McHenry (Simon the Zealot), Steven Plumhoff of Gurnee (Peter), Dan Plumhoff of Gurnee (John) and Stephen Pickering of Fox River Grove (Bartholomew). The assistant director is George Elliot.

Tickets are free for clergy members with proper ID.

Cost is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 60 and older, $15 for students with ID and $10 for children younger than 12.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. April 12, 2:30 p.m. April 13, 7:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday (April 17), 7:30 p.m. Good Friday (April 18) and 7 p.m. Holy Saturday (April 19).

For tickets or more information, visit improvplayhouse.com or call 847-968-4529