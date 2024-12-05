Lindenhurst man charged with having child sex abuse images

Aaron J. Stiegel, 25, of Lindenhurst (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LINDENHURST -- Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested a Lindenhurst man Dec. 4 in connection with possessing over 1,000 images and videos depicting violent child sexual abuse.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Cybercrime Unit received information that an IP address in Lake County was uploading child pornography online, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s detectives learned that the IP address was registered to a home in the 300 block of North Crooked Lake Lane, Lindenhurst.

On Dec. 3, members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Cybercrime Unit, Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office Cybercrime Unit, and Illinois Attorney General’s Office Cybercrime Unit conducted a search warrant at the residence.

Investigators determined that Aaron J. Stiegel, 25, of the same residence, was responsible for downloading, uploading and storing child sexual abuse images, police said.

Some of the images and videos contained children under the age of 10 being sadistically sexually assaulted. Police say Stiegel likely traded child sexual abuse images and videos with others across the country, according to the release.

Stiegel has been charged with five counts of possessing child pornography (Class 2 felonies). Additional charges could be filed, police said.

Sheriff’s detectives are conducting further investigation into the individuals Stiegel shared child pornography with, and leads will be sent to appropriate law enforcement agencies, according to the release.

Stiegel was being held in custody at the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office intends to file a petition to detain Stiegel in custody while awaiting trial.