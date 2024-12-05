Internship & Career Expo 2024 scheduled

GRAYSLAKE – Looking for invaluable career connections?

The Internship & Career Expo 2024 is your opportunity to enhance your skills, network with professionals, and explore future career paths. Whether you’re seeking an internship or job, this event will help open doors to your professional success.

The expo will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at 1200 University Center Drive, Grayslake.

Internships are a goldmine of invaluable experiences that provide opportunities to refine your skills, establish meaningful connections, and prepare for your future career.

Dress professionally, bring an updated resume with several copies, and be prepared for potential on-the-spot interviews. Make sure to RSVP and take the next step in your professional journey!

To register, visit ucenter.org.