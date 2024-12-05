Handsome, athletic dog seeks his own family to love

GRAYSLAKE – Steele says, “I am a happy big boy, always all ears, and let me tell you that I can sit very well ... even if I may be a little excited at first. After all, getting one’s picture taken, especially for my profile, is very important. I also know down and will give you paw.

“Besides being told I’m handsome, I’m pretty athletic and smart, and quite playful too. I also enjoy getting into the baby pool. There are so many ways to have fun, but the best part is loving my family and getting loved back.”

This shepherd mix is about 7½ years old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.