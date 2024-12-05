Brushwood Center to host holiday art market

RIVERWOODS – Support the local arts community this holiday season.

Brushwood Center announces the return of the Nature-Inspired Holiday Art Market. Open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods.

Shoppers will find unique art, handmade gifts, cards, prints, and more from talented local artists, makers and small-scale producers.

Exhibitors include 309 Whiskey Workshop, G Almonte Art, Ammon-Art, Annamalflakes, Carrie Carlson, Sara Peak Convery, Country Garden Watercolors, Molly Cranch, Current Location Press, Dandelion Art Gallery, Dot’s Recycling!, Flowering Fields Designs, Joan Game, Handgathered, Irish Viking Designs, Charlotte Kelchner, Heeyoung Kim, Barb Kirpluk, Kirsten Pottery, LeFTy lucinda, Leslie A Media Group, Christina Lovering, Anna Montagne Studio, Pastel Zenna, Marty Potts, The Red Maple, Revel with a Cause Designs, James P. Rowan, Rusk Bakehouse, Jane Sturgeon, Tanya Designs, Tinkering Tilly, United WeArt, Kathleen Warren Studio, Maggie Warren, WR ENKI’S CREATION, and Sue Zeiler Photography and Design.

An online sale will take place in advance of the in-person market, running through 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at brushwoodcentergallery.org