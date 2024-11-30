Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices sites collect for Toys for Tots

LAKE FOREST – Diane Glass, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, announced that the company’s Lake Forest and Libertyville offices will once again serve as toy donation sites for the Marine Corps Toys For Tots Foundation through Dec. 6.

The Marines accept new, unwrapped toys for less fortunate children throughout the Chicago area.

“Our company has participated in Toys For Tots for decades and it’s something we look forward to every year,” Glass said in a news release. “Our agents and staff reach out to their family and friends to spread the word that we’re a donation site and our office locations make it so easy to drop off. Every year we are so touched by the generosity of our communities. Thank you, in advance, for considering a toy donation this year.”

Toys for Tots does not accept battery-operated toys for war-type toys.

Participating office addresses include 778 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest, and 100 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The complete list of BHHS Chicago participating office locations can be found here: https://www.bhhschicago.com/toys-for-tots