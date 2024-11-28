Sailors Dinner tradition continues in Antioch

ANTIOCH – For 17 years, the Antioch Community Sailors Dinner has been a cherished holiday tradition, uniting residents, businesses and volunteers to create a festive celebration for U.S. Navy sailors and local veterans.

This year’s event will be Dec. 7 at the Antioch VFW Post 4551, where up to 350 sailors and veterans will be welcomed to enjoy a heartwarming holiday experience, according to a news release from the Sailors Dinner Committee.

Originally launched by the Lake County Tavern Owners Association and the VFW with early support from Bill and Janice Oerly, the Sailors Dinner has grown into a beloved symbol of Antioch’s community spirit. Over the years, residents and businesses have stepped forward to carry on the tradition, dedicating time, resources and services to ensure the holiday celebration continues.

After the passing of longtime event coordinator Bill Oerly in 2020, a dedicated team of volunteers formed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2022 to carry forward his vision. The organization manages all aspects of the event – from fundraising and food planning to volunteer coordination and transportation – ensuring Oerly’s legacy of service and community connection lives on.

The event’s success is driven by the dedication of its volunteers. Early organizers Mary Pat O’Shea and Dave Karczewski served as the original chefs. Bill Mellen and members of the Lions Club have continued the tradition by preparing countless meals with care and commitment.

Today, the American Place Casino in Waukegan generously provides funds for a full traditional holiday feast, including ham and holiday sides such as mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy. Thanks to this generosity and the efforts of local volunteers, sailors enjoy a memorable meal served with gratitude and warmth.

Raymond Chevrolet/Kia of Antioch has been a cornerstone supporter for more than a decade. When funding became challenging after Oerly’s passing, owner Mark Scarpelli doubled his contribution, ensuring the comfort of the sailors with coach buses for transportation. With continued sponsorship from Raymond Chevrolet/Kia and contributions from local businesses, the Sailors Dinner thrives.

Sailors are greeted with carols sung by the St. Peter Church Choir of Antioch, which took over the tradition in 2021 after years of performances by the Sweet Adelines.

Each sailor receives a special Sailors Dinner challenge coin, blankets donated by The Penny’s Purpose as raffle prizes and swag bags prepared by the GFWC Antioch Junior Woman’s Club. The bags contain items donated by community supporters, including Christmas cards from local schoolchildren.

Boy Scouts and community members volunteer to create a warm, festive atmosphere, serve meals and provide the sailors with a sense of home.

More than 70 volunteers contribute their time on the night of the event with more willing to help each year – an inspiring testament to Antioch’s support. As the evening unfolds, sailors enjoy trivia games, prizes, music, Christmas sing-alongs and personal visits with Santa.

The night concludes with sailors singing “Anchors Aweigh,” their voices blending with the laughter and joy of everyone who contributed to the event’s success.

Antioch’s community spirit shines brightly, making this holiday celebration an unforgettable tradition for sailors and volunteers.