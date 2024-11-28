Pets can meet Santa for photos at Hawthorn Mall

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites pet owners to bring their furry friends to a special pet photo session with Santa Claus from 4 to 7 p.m. on three Monday evenings: Dec. 2, 9 and 16.

During these times, well-mannered, leashed or kenneled pets can visit with Santa in his “A Christmas Story” home while professional photographers capture the memories as Santa and the fur baby enjoy a warm encounter.

All pets must enter the shopping center at the southwest entrance near Maggiano’s and then go to the Santa set on the lower level in Macy’s Court. All pets must be leashed or caged while in the shopping center.

Hawthorn’s “A Christmas Story” will be open for people without pets during these times as well.

Professional photo packages start at $39.99.

To reduce overall wait times, families are strongly encouraged to make a reservation in advance of their visit at https://bit.ly/46NvD5y. A reservation is not required and walk-up visits will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

Guests making a reservation will receive one free personalized phone call from Santa before their visit. Pets attending the event will receive a complimentary pet bandana and treats (while supplies last).

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/46NvD5y.