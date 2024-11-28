Pastor Jesus Gerena appointed to CLC Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees of the College of Lake County Community College District 532 is pleased to announce the appointment of Pastor Jesus Gerena to fill its vacant seat. (Photo provided by College of Lake County)

GRAYSLAKE – The Board of Trustees of the College of Lake County Community College District 532 announced the appointment of the Rev. Jesus Gerena to fill a vacant seat.

The appointment was approved at the board meeting Nov. 19.

Gerena will serve as an appointed trustee until a successor is elected to serve the remainder of the unexpired term in the consolidated election April 1, 2025.

Gerena is senior pastor of Iglesia Rebano Condado de Lake (Christian Fellowship of Lake County). He has been a member of the CLC Lakeshore Campus Advisory Committee since 2017.

Gerena said serving on the advisory committee has provided him with valuable lessons about addressing barriers that students face to access quality education, making college affordable and bringing programs to CLC that allow students and graduates to compete in the job market. Gerena is eager to bring his skills and experience to support the overall mission of the College of Lake County.

For the past six years, Gerena has served as a commissioner for the Waukegan Housing Authority, working with the organization’s board to oversee a capital improvement budget of $200 million to create new housing units in Waukegan for families and seniors.

“I have developed a strong foundation in the principles of board governance, teamwork and collaboration,” Gerena said in a news release. “I am committed to fostering transparent decision-making and supporting policies that prioritize student success, equity, inclusion and financial responsibility.

I am particularly inspired by the advancements the College of Lake County has made in our community with programs in the health care field, technology, business, human service and others. I will serve with integrity, passion, dedication and outmost commitment to the vision and mission of the college.”

CLC is governed by a seven-member Board of Trustees who are elected by the voters of Community College District 532.