Mickey Finn’s Brewery welcomes new head chef

New head chef AJ McCloud works in the kitchen of Mickey Finn's in Libertyville. (Photo provided by Mickey Finn's)

LIBERTYVILLE – Mickey Finn’s Brewery announced AJ McCloud is the new head chef.

McCloud brings more than 20 years of culinary experience, from top-tier restaurants to event dining on the Hollywood scene. McCloud’s passion for farm-to-table dining, commitment to culinary excellence and knack for developing creative menus are expected to elevate the dining experience at Mickey Finn’s.

McCloud has an impressive track record of success, having honed his skills at prestigious establishments such as L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in New York, where the restaurant earned a Michelin Star, and the Ritz Carlton, where he led multi-million-dollar operations. He’s worked at venues nationwide, from New York City to Southern California, focusing on creating flavorful, vibrant dishes that reflect local, fresh ingredients.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have AJ join the Mickey Finn’s family,” Brian Grano, owner of Mickey Finn’s Brewery, said in a news release. “His energy, creativity and commitment to his craft perfectly match what we do here. Our customers are in for an incredible dining experience. AJ’s going to bring the culinary experience of Mickey Finn’s to the next level.”

McCloud’s arrival coincides with Mickey Finn’s 30th anniversary. Libertyville’s Mickey Finn’s goes back almost a century, with the microbrewery arriving in the mid-1990s and serving the first pints of Main Street Wheat in August 1994.

Elevating the culinary experience “just seemed like the next step we should take,” Grano said. “We’ll be making the menu more eclectic, offering fresher ingredients and healthier options. We’ll still be offering traditional pub food options but made with the best freshly prepared, locally sourced ingredients we can find.”

The addition of McCloud’s culinary expertise will be the perfect complement to Finn’s award-winning craft beers. Fans of Mickey Finn’s can expect exciting things as McCloud brings his signature farm-to-table approach to the iconic brewery.

McCloud said his goal is simple. “I want to make good food for good people,” he said.

Since McCloud started, about a half dozen new items have been added to the menu, with an emphasis on traditional pub classics and new farm-to-table creations.

Grano said that for decades Mickey Finn’s had a reputation for having the best burger in town. His vision for Finn’s is to continue that by creating “the best burger we can.” The Finn’s kitchen has eliminated all corn syrup, trans fat and seed oil and started to make homemade dressings and sauces from scratch.

McCloud said his emphasis on fresh ingredients will make a difference in the flavor of the food.

“We now bring in fresh food daily, including fresh fish and locally sourced vegetables,” McCloud said in the release. “The most important thing that patrons to Finn’s will find is the care and love that I put into every dish.”

For more information on Mickey Finn’s Brewery, visit MickeyFinnsBrewery.com